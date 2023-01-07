    বাংলা

    Three-way collision leaves five dead in Habiganj

    At least three others were injured in the early morning accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway

    Habiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 06:55 AM

    Five people, including four members of a family, have been killed in a collision involving a microbus, a truck and a pickup van in Habiganj's Madhabpur

    At least three others were injured in the three-way collision that took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the upazila's Shahpur area around 4 am on Saturday, according to SI Jasim Mia of the Shaestaganj Highway Police Station.

    Atiqur Rahman Shihab, 15, Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia Akhter and Sadir Ali, 25, the driver of the microbus, were among the dead. The other victim was a child, who is yet to be identified by the authorities.

    “A microbus was heading to Moulvibazar's Kulaura with a few passengers who had returned home from abroad. But it collided head-on with a sand-laden truck in the Shahpur area," said SI Jasim.

    A speeding pickup van subsequently ploughed into the microbus from behind. Three people died on the spot and five others were injured.

    Later, police rescued the victims and sent them to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where two others succumbed to their injuries.

    The bodies of the victims and the vehicles involved in the accident are being kept at the police station for the time being, Jasim said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chuadanga sees lowest temperatures in Bangladesh, hospitals swamped by patients
    Temperatures lowest in Chuadanga, hospitals crowded
    The cold chilling the district’s residents will likely last for a few more days, according to the Met Office
    Bangladesh likely to shiver in biting cold for another week
    Brutal cold to bite for another week
    Dhaka records the lowest temperature of the capital this season on Friday
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 10 cases, no deaths
    The overall tally of cases reaches 2,037,240, as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,440
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara en route to Khulna
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
    She will be travelling to Khulna’s Dighalia from Tungipara to visit a property that belonged to her late mother, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher