Three-way collision leaves five dead in Habiganj

Five people, including four members of a family, have been killed in a collision involving a microbus, a truck and a pickup van in Habiganj's Madhabpur
At least three others were injured in the three-way collision that took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the upazila's Shahpur area around 4 am on Saturday, according to SI Jasim Mia of the Shaestaganj Highway Police Station.
Atiqur Rahman Shihab, 15, Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia Akhter and Sadir Ali, 25, the driver of the microbus, were among the dead. The other victim was a child, who is yet to be identified by the authorities.
“A microbus was heading to Moulvibazar's Kulaura with a few passengers who had returned home from abroad. But it collided head-on with a sand-laden truck in the Shahpur area," said SI Jasim.
A speeding pickup van subsequently ploughed into the microbus from behind. Three people died on the spot and five others were injured.
Later, police rescued the victims and sent them to the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where two others succumbed to their injuries.
The bodies of the victims and the vehicles involved in the accident are being kept at the police station for the time being, Jasim said.