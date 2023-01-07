Three-way collision leaves five dead in Habiganj

Five people, including four members of a family, have been killed in a collision involving a microbus, a truck and a pickup van in Habiganj's Madhabpur

At least three others were injured in the three-way collision that took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the upazila's Shahpur area around 4 am on Saturday, according to SI Jasim Mia of the Shaestaganj Highway Police Station.