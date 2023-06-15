    বাংলা

    Child among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sirajganj

    The dead include two women and a child, who are yet to be identified, say police

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 June 2023, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 07:04 AM

    At least three passengers on an autorickshaw have died in Sirajganj's Raiganj Upazila when a bus ploughed into the CNG-powered vehicle.

    Two others were injured in the accident that occurred near the Nalka Bridge on the Sirajganj-Hatikumrul highway at 8 am on Thursday, according to aid Badrul Kabir, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

    The autorickshaw was travelling to Sirajganj when a Hatikumrul-bound local bus hit it, killing three passengers on the spot, the OC said.

    The injured were taken to a hospital, he said.

