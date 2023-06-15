Child among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sirajganj

The patient travelling on the ambulance was unharmed
At least three passengers on an autorickshaw have died in Sirajganj's Raiganj Upazila when a bus ploughed into the CNG-powered vehicle.
Two others were injured in the accident that occurred near the Nalka Bridge on the Sirajganj-Hatikumrul highway at 8 am on Thursday, according to aid Badrul Kabir, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.
The dead include two women and a child, who are yet to be identified, police said.
The autorickshaw was travelling to Sirajganj when a Hatikumrul-bound local bus hit it, killing three passengers on the spot, the OC said.
The injured were taken to a hospital, he said.