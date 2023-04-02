Former tax commissioner Mahbubur Rahman dies at 86

He was 86.

Prof Rahman began his career as a tax officer after completing BCom and MCom degrees at Dhaka University. He also worked as a member and chairman of different government bodies, including the Rural Electrification Board, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, BRTC, and Bangladesh Jute Corporation.

After his retirement from government service, Rahman worked as a tax adviser at Grameen Bank and the Grameen Group of Industries. Also, he worked as a faculty member at North South University, East West University, Independent University, and BRAC University.

He leaves behind two sons and a daughter, all of whom live abroad.