    বাংলা

    Former tax commissioner Mahbubur Rahman dies at 86

    Prof Mahbubur Rahman taught at private universities after his retirement from government service

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 09:09 AM

    Former tax commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, who taught at several private universities after his retirement from government service, has died.

    Rahman died while undergoing treatment at the Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital on Mar 29, due to complications from old age, his family said.

    He was 86.

    Prof Rahman began his career as a tax officer after completing BCom and MCom degrees at Dhaka University. He also worked as a member and chairman of different government bodies, including the Rural Electrification Board, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, BRTC, and Bangladesh Jute Corporation.

    After his retirement from government service, Rahman worked as a tax adviser at Grameen Bank and the Grameen Group of Industries. Also, he worked as a faculty member at North South University, East West University, Independent University, and BRAC University.

    He leaves behind two sons and a daughter, all of whom live abroad.

    RELATED STORIES
    PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday
    On the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh remembers his great leadership that led to the creation of a sovereign country
    Renewable energy will take time: Atiq Rahman
    Renewable energy to take time: Atiq Rahman
    Rahman shared his thoughts on climate diplomacy during the second episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out”
    Bangladesh starts Niko graft case trial against BNP chief Khaleda 16 years after filing
    Niko graft case trial against Khaleda kicks off
    The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case in 2007 after the military-backed caretaker government arrested the BNP chief
    Bangladesh resets banking hours for Ramadan
    Banking hours reset for Ramadan
    The transaction time for customers will end at 2:30 pm in the Muslim holy month of fasting

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain