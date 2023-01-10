TCB starts selling essentials to 10 million families at discounted prices

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has resumed a campaign to sell essential goods at a discounted price to 10 million low-income families at the onset of the new year.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan, inaugurated the drive at a TCB dealer shop in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Tuesday.

A family is allowed to buy 1kg of sugar at Tk 60, 2kg of lentil at Tk 70 per kg and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre once a month under this initiative.