    বাংলা

    3 dead as bus crashes head-on into pickup truck in Dinajpur

    The fire service says both vehicles were speeding on a road slickened by rain and narrowed by construction work

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 March 2023, 04:41 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 04:41 PM

    A pickup driver and two others have died after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a BRTC bus in Dinajpur’s Sadar Upazila.

    The accident occurred on Monday evening near the Doshmile Textile Mill.

    The dead have been identified as driver Faizan Rahman, 45, his assistant Shohan, 20, and Mostakim, 19. They all hailed from the Ranirbandar area of Chirirbandar. All three were traders of old batteries.

    A BRTC bus was headed to Rangpur when it crashed head-on into a pickup coming from the opposite direction in front of the mill, said Manzil Haque, assistant director of the Dinajpur fire service, citing eyewitnesses.

    “Construction work was underway on one side of the road, and it was also slick because of the rain. Both vehicles were speeding, which led to the accident.”

    The bodies have been recovered and sent to the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur for autopsy, and a case is being prepared over the incident, said Bazlur Rashid, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Dinajpur
    3 die in Dinajpur road crash
    Police are attempting to track down the bus, which fled the scene after the accident
    Three die in separate motocycle accidents in Dinajpur
    3 die in motorcycle crashes in Dinajpur
    The motorcycles were crushed by a covered van and a BRTC bus in Dinajpur’s Birganj and Birampur
    An ambulance leaves the site after at least 18 people were found dead in Bulgaria in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, according to the Bulgarian Interior Ministry, in Bulgaria, Feb 17, 2023.
    Bulgarian police find 18 Afghan migrants dead in abandoned truck
    Thirty-four migrants, including five children, were rushed to hospitals after they were found in an abandoned truck near the capital
    Five die in truck-autorickshaw collision in Joypurhat
    5 die in Joypurhat road crash
    A CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Joypurhat’s Khetlal

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain