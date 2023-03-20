3 dead as bus crashes head-on into pickup truck in Dinajpur

A pickup driver and two others have died after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a BRTC bus in Dinajpur’s Sadar Upazila.
The accident occurred on Monday evening near the Doshmile Textile Mill.
The dead have been identified as driver Faizan Rahman, 45, his assistant Shohan, 20, and Mostakim, 19. They all hailed from the Ranirbandar area of Chirirbandar. All three were traders of old batteries.
A BRTC bus was headed to Rangpur when it crashed head-on into a pickup coming from the opposite direction in front of the mill, said Manzil Haque, assistant director of the Dinajpur fire service, citing eyewitnesses.
“Construction work was underway on one side of the road, and it was also slick because of the rain. Both vehicles were speeding, which led to the accident.”
The bodies have been recovered and sent to the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur for autopsy, and a case is being prepared over the incident, said Bazlur Rashid, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.