Digital Security Act will be amended if necessary: law minister

The government will amend the Digital Security Act, if necessary after discussions with civil society and the review of proposals from the United Nations rights office, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

He, however, added the arrest of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams in a case that also accuses Editor Matiur Rahman did not warrant the revision of the law, Anisul said.

“The question of thinking about the Digital Security Act again does not arise over the incident just three days ago,” he said on Sunday.