Digital Security Act will be amended if necessary: law minister

The government will amend the Digital Security Act, if necessary after discussions with civil society and the review of proposals from the United Nations rights office, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.
He, however, added the arrest of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams in a case that also accuses Editor Matiur Rahman did not warrant the revision of the law, Anisul said.
“The question of thinking about the Digital Security Act again does not arise over the incident just three days ago,” he said on Sunday.
Facing questions from reporters after a seminar in Dhaka on Sunday, Anisul said: “I had said this earlier: there had been some cases of misuse and abuse of the law.”
“I admit this. The discussion with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights is ongoing. We’ve got a technical note from there. We’re scrutinising that.”
He said the government sat with civil society leaders on Mar 14 to discuss the Digital Security Act, the Data Protection Act and voluntary funds of NGOs.
“I told them that I, too, had something to say. The discussion will be held again in mid-April. After that, we will make amendments through a schedule if possible. Otherwise, the law will be amended, if necessary.”
He claimed the government adopted a system to stop harassment of journalists by using the law.
After a meeting with former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in August 2022, Anisul said they had discussed the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. He died in February 2021 after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
“Discussions are ongoing on ways to ensure the best practice of the law. I’ve also received a report. I will take a decision on the next course of action after seeing this report,” Anisul said after the meeting.
The death in custody of a government employee and the arrest of the Prothom Alo journalist have thrown the Digital Security Act into fresh controversy.
Human rights advocates have long criticised the law for its use in “silencing dissent and free speech”.
In a statement demanding immediate suspension of the law and its revision on Friday, Volker Türk, the incumbent United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office provided “detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision”.
“I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online.”