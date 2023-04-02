    বাংলা

    Digital Security Act will be amended if necessary: law minister

    Anisul Huq says recent cases against the Prothom Alo editor and journalist do not warrant the revision of the law

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2023, 02:00 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 02:00 PM

    The government will amend the Digital Security Act, if necessary after discussions with civil society and the review of proposals from the United Nations rights office, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

    He, however, added the arrest of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman Shams in a case that also accuses Editor Matiur Rahman did not warrant the revision of the law, Anisul said.

    “The question of thinking about the Digital Security Act again does not arise over the incident just three days ago,” he said on Sunday.

    Facing questions from reporters after a seminar in Dhaka on Sunday, Anisul said: “I had said this earlier: there had been some cases of misuse and abuse of the law.”

    “I admit this. The discussion with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights is ongoing. We’ve got a technical note from there. We’re scrutinising that.”

    He said the government sat with civil society leaders on Mar 14 to discuss the Digital Security Act, the Data Protection Act and voluntary funds of NGOs.

    “I told them that I, too, had something to say. The discussion will be held again in mid-April. After that, we will make amendments through a schedule if possible. Otherwise, the law will be amended, if necessary.”

    He claimed the government adopted a system to stop harassment of journalists by using the law.

    After a meeting with former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in August 2022, Anisul said they had discussed the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. He died in February 2021 after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.

    “Discussions are ongoing on ways to ensure the best practice of the law. I’ve also received a report. I will take a decision on the next course of action after seeing this report,” Anisul said after the meeting.

    The death in custody of a government employee and the arrest of the Prothom Alo journalist have thrown the Digital Security Act into fresh controversy.

    Human rights advocates have long criticised the law for its use in “silencing dissent and free speech”.

    In a statement demanding immediate suspension of the law and its revision on Friday, Volker Türk, the incumbent United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office provided “detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision”.

    “I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University protest against the arrest of Samsuzzaman Shams in a case under the Digital Security Act.
    Questions over DSA rise again
    Local and international human rights organisations have long been calling the controversial law “a weapon to muzzle voices from exercising freedom of expression”
    Bangladesh says Prothom Alo reporter Shams arrested due to ‘child abuse and exploitation’
    Shams arrested due to ‘child abuse and exploitation’: foreign ministry
    Savar-based reporter Samsuzzaman Shams faces two digital security cases over a controversial report published by his newspaper online
    Dhaka University Teachers’ Association slams Prothom Alo, without naming it
    DU Teachers’ Association slams Prothom Alo
    The association demands action against the paper for what it says is a “conspiracy against the state”
    Awami League activists barricade Shahbagh intersection demanding arrest of Prothom Alo editor
    AL activists demand arrest of Prothom Alo editor
    The students who spoke during the demonstration also demanded the cancellation of the publishing license of the newspaper

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain