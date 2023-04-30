    বাংলা

    Bus rams autorickshaw, killing 4 in Tangail

    The four died on the spot while another person was injured

    Tangail Correspondent
    Published : 30 April 2023, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 10:41 AM

    At least four people died and another was injured after a bus rammed a battery-run autorickshaw in Dhanbari Upazila in Tangail.

    The crash occurred around 12:45 pm on Sunday in the Baghil Bazar area on Tangail-Jamalpur road, said Madhupur Police’s Assistant Superintendent Farhana Afroze Jamie.

    The dead were identified as Rowshni Akter, 12, a seventh-grade student and daughter of Kalam Mia from Baghil village, Bithi Akter, 12, daughter of Zainal Mia from the same village, driver of the autorickshaw Hakim Mia, 65, and Mostafa Mia, 55, of Gopalpur’s Hadira village.

    The Dhaka-bound bus slammed into the autorickshaw from the rear and killed the four on the spot, said the police officer.

    The injured victim was not identified yet and was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. She said the bus was held but the driver was on the run.

