Protesting DU-affiliated college students end Nilkhet blockade after 7 hours

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have left Nilkhet intersection after a seven-hour blockade for relaxed CGPA criteria to take improvement exams in three subjects for academic progression.

Some of the demonstrators were hospitalised reportedly after consuming something poisonous in a “self-harm” protest on Sunday.

They once again took to the streets of the busy intersection at noon, as the authorities declined to meet their demand.

The protest disrupted traffic from Mirpur Road to Azimpur, much to the dismay of commuters.

The students previously blocked the same intersection on Aug 22.

On Sunday, the protesters left Nilkhet around 7pm, postponing their demonstrations until Tuesday.