Protesting DU-affiliated college students end Nilkhet blockade after 7 hours

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have left Nilkhet intersection after a seven-hour blockade for relaxed CGPA criteria to take improvement exams in three subjects for academic progression.
Some of the demonstrators were hospitalised reportedly after consuming something poisonous in a “self-harm” protest on Sunday.
They once again took to the streets of the busy intersection at noon, as the authorities declined to meet their demand.
The protest disrupted traffic from Mirpur Road to Azimpur, much to the dismay of commuters.
The students previously blocked the same intersection on Aug 22.
On Sunday, the protesters left Nilkhet around 7pm, postponing their demonstrations until Tuesday.
Rubel Mahmud, one of the organisers of the protests, said the principals of the seven colleges would meet their chief coordinator on Tuesday.
“We’ll announce fresh protests if the meeting fails to provide a positive outcome,” he said.
Professor Supriya Bhattacharjee, principal of Eden Mohila College and coordinator of the seven institutions, said they accepted the protesters’ demand to postpone third-year exams because the students had a short period for preparation.
New dates for the tests will be announced later, she said.
Five students were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to illness, according to Bachchu Mia, officer in charge of the hospital's police outpost.
Some protesters claimed that the hospitalised students had “ingested poison”. Others said the students attempted to consume poison but were prevented from doing so.
"Five students are being treated in the emergency department. Doctors are examining them to determine whether their condition is due to heat exposure or consumption of any substance," said Bachchu.
Dr Md Alauddin, a physician at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's Emergency Department, said several students arrived at the unit after falling ill. He named Shahriar Mahmud Apu, 24, and Takibur Rahman Bappi, 25, who were admitted to the Department of Medicine.
“They’re not saying what they consumed. So we’re not able to wash their stomachs. That's why they’ve been admitted to the medicine department."
The others, however, received first aid and left, Alauddin said.
One of those who brought them to the hospital said he smelt hexisol hand rub emanating from their mouths. Apu was a student of Dhaka College while Bappi was from Kabi Nazrul Government College.
Students of the seven government colleges have engaged in protests for the last three months. But as their demands went unheeded, they were forced to resort to acts of 'self-harm' to draw the attention of authorities, according to Osman Gani, a student of Government Titumir College.
"We have been protesting to press for a single demand over the last three months. We've blocked the road on several occasions. Despite repeated assurances, our demand has not been met," he said.
“A few students have been hospitalised due to poisoning. If anything happens to them, the coordinators of the seven colleges and Dhaka University authorities will have to take responsibility.”