Driver dies as truck ploughs into covered van in Banani

The driver of a rod-laden truck has died after the vehicle rammed a covered van in Dhaka’s Banani.
The accident occurred around 4:30 am on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmed of Banani Police Station.
The driver, Md Shahjahan, 35, was a native of Mymensing’s Gouripur. He was en route to Hazaribagh from Tongi.
SI Ejaz believes the truck crashed into the back of the covered van near the Masranga Television office in Banani.
A critically injured Shahjahan was subsequently rescued and taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where a doctor declared him dead.
Both vehicles were seized, said Ejaz, adding the covered van driver had fled. Shahjahan’s body has been kept in DMHC's morgue.