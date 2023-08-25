Driver dies as truck ploughs into covered van in Banani

The driver of a rod-laden truck has died after the vehicle rammed a covered van in Dhaka’s Banani.

The accident occurred around 4:30 am on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmed of Banani Police Station.

The driver, Md Shahjahan, 35, was a native of Mymensing’s Gouripur. He was en route to Hazaribagh from Tongi.