Ship from Indonesia becomes largest to dock at Bangladesh port

A 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draught that brought coal to Matarbari for a power plant has become the largest to dock at any Bangladeshi port.

The vessel, OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant around 4pm on Tuesday.

The docking was confirmed by Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited.

The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia’s Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant.

The authority had berthed more than 120 ships at the jetty, said Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, the chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, or CPA, during the 136th founding anniversary ceremony of Chattogram Port on Tuesday.