    Ship from Indonesia becomes largest to dock at Bangladesh port

    The 229-metre-long and 12.5-metre-draft ship came from Indonesia carrying coal for the power plant

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2023, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 03:39 PM

    A 229 metres long ship with a 12.5 metres draught that brought coal to Matarbari for a power plant has become the largest to dock at any Bangladeshi port.

    The vessel, OWUSU MARU bearing the flag of Panama, arrived at the jetty built for the Matarbari power plant around 4pm on Tuesday.

    The docking was confirmed by Abul Kalam Azad, the executive director (project) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited.

    The ship arrived via Singapore with coal from Indonesia’s Tarahan, which is the first ship to bring coal for a coal-fired power plant.

    The authority had berthed more than 120 ships at the jetty, said Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, the chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, or CPA, during the 136th founding anniversary ceremony of Chattogram Port on Tuesday.

    “Today, the biggest ship to ever visit Bangladesh has arrived at Matarbari's coal jetty,” Rear Admiral Shahjahan said. “Once the Matarbari terminal is completed, it will enable deep draft vessels, including commercial ships with a depth of 16 meters or more, to access the area.”

    The vessel has a capacity of 80000 tonnes. However, the ship brought a total of 63000 tonnes of coal, according to Azad.

    He added that unloading the coal from the ship may take around six to seven days, while even bigger ships can dock here in the future.

    After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari coal power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on Dec 29, 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships.

    The construction of Bangladesh's first and only deep-sea port is expected to be completed by 2026.

    It includes a 14.30km long, 350m wide and 16m deep-sea channel.

    The construction of a 2,150-metre-long dam on the north side of the approach channel and a 670-metre-long dam on the south side has been finished.

    The port facilities at Matarbari will include a 460-metre container jetty, a 300-metre multipurpose jetty, and a container yard.

    The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Tk 177 billion, with Japan providing Tk 128 billion, while the government and the CPA will bear the remaining expenses.

