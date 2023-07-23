    বাংলা

    Motorcycle accident leaves college student dead in Dhaka

    The second-year college student, travelling on one of his friend's motorcycle, left home in the early hours of Sunday to have biriyani in Old Dhaka

    DMCH Correspondent
    Published : 23 July 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2023, 08:38 AM

    A college student has died after a truck rammed his motorcycle in Dhaka.

    The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Pulock Gomez, a student of Martin Luther College.

    His friend, 21-year-old Zahed Hasan who was driving the motorcycle, was also injured in the accident that took place on Rampura's DIT Road around 3:45 am on Sunday, according to Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Mehedi Hasan.

    Zahed is currently undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

    Pulok, the youngest of three siblings, lived with his family in the capital's Norda Sarkar Bari area. His father, Bipin Gomez, is an expatriate worker who is currently living in Bahrain.

    Pulok’s brother-in-law, Roni Rozario, said he left home around midnight with his friend to have biriyani in Old Dhaka.

    The duo were critically injured in the accident and were taken to DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Pulok dead, SI Mehedi said.

    Police could not immediately identify the truck. Pulok’s body has been kept in the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

