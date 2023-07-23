Motorcycle accident leaves college student dead in Dhaka

Zahed is currently undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Pulok, the youngest of three siblings, lived with his family in the capital's Norda Sarkar Bari area. His father, Bipin Gomez, is an expatriate worker who is currently living in Bahrain.

Pulok’s brother-in-law, Roni Rozario, said he left home around midnight with his friend to have biriyani in Old Dhaka.

The duo were critically injured in the accident and were taken to DMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared Pulok dead, SI Mehedi said.