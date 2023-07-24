Matarbari Power Station to join the national grid in December

Another of Bangladesh’s major coal-based power plant projects is set to come on stream. The first unit of the Matarbari plant located near the Bay of Bengal will add 600 MW to the national grid this year.
The Japanese-backed project, which included the construction of port infrastructure and a jetty for coal transport, started in the coastal union seven years ago.
A visit to the scene shows that the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCL) has nearly completed work on the massive and expensive project in Moheshkhali Upazila. The work on the jetty for coal shipments is nearly finished too. Vessels have also already started docking at the jetty.
The mega project could change the landscape of the entire area.
Project Executive Director Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com that the work is progressing with the aim of adding 600 MW of electricity to the national grid in December. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the plant before it is connected.
He said, “[The first unit] was to be added in January 2024, but we hope to get it operational and in full swing in December. We are planning to launch the second unit next July.”
“Eventually, 600 MW from the first unit and 600 MW from the second will be connected to the national grid. However, 6.8 percent of electricity will be consumed from every 600 MW and the rest will be added, while the rest will be added.”
The construction of the massive power plant cost Tk 518.50 billion. According to the updated information on the project, 95 percent of the jetty and the physical infrastructure work has been completed, and 90 percent of the work on the overall physical infrastructure has been finished.
Executive Director Nazmul said, "All necessary measures are being taken on the project to prevent environmental pollution. The coal will be unloaded from the ship… then that coal will go directly from the jetty to the plant. It will not pollute the environment."
A consortium of Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI companies is cooperating in the construction of this power plant with financing from JICA in a seven-year deal.
"We have two parts to this project,” Nazmul said. “One of them is the power plant, and the other is the port. We will generate 1,200 MW electricity from the power plant.”
“Six ships, including the Aso Maru, have already unloaded 80,000 metric tons of coal here, which has been kept as a reserve. The next ship will come next month."
Currently, 7,000 – 8,000 people are working on the project. But, once the power plant is at full swing, it will take about 600 workers to operate.
[Writing in English by Shoumik Hassin]