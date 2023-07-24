Matarbari Power Station to join the national grid in December

The mega project could change the landscape of the entire area.

Project Executive Director Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com that the work is progressing with the aim of adding 600 MW of electricity to the national grid in December. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the plant before it is connected.

He said, “[The first unit] was to be added in January 2024, but we hope to get it operational and in full swing in December. We are planning to launch the second unit next July.”

“Eventually, 600 MW from the first unit and 600 MW from the second will be connected to the national grid. However, 6.8 percent of electricity will be consumed from every 600 MW and the rest will be added, while the rest will be added.”

The construction of the massive power plant cost Tk 518.50 billion. According to the updated information on the project, 95 percent of the jetty and the physical infrastructure work has been completed, and 90 percent of the work on the overall physical infrastructure has been finished.