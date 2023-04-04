Three firefighters among eight injured in Bangabazar fire

Eight people, including three fire service personnel, were injured in a devastating fire that gutted hundreds of shops at Bangabazar, police said.
They are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Seven of the injured at DMCH are receiving treatment at the emergency department, Inspector Bachchu Mia said, adding that another person is receiving treatment at the institute.
Three firefighters are Robiul Islam Antor, 30, Atikur Rahman Rajan, 35, and Mehedi Hasan, 28. Five other people injured in the fire have been identified as Niloy, 35, Shahin, 40, Ripon, 40, Rubel, 32, and Dulal Mia, 60.
The fire broke out at Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in Dhaka, around 6:10 am on Tuesday. As many as 50 fire service units are working to tame the blaze at the market.