Shots fired at tourist vehicle amid UPDF blockade in Khagrachhari

Unidentified miscreants have fired shots at a Sajek-bound tourist vehicle in Khagrachhari amid a transport blockade enforced by the United People’s Democratic Front, or UPDF, over the killing of four of its leaders.
No casualties were reported after the incident on Monday morning, said Mohammad Nurul Haque, the officer-in-charge of Dighinala Police Station.
The miscreants signalled the Sajek-bound tourist pick-up vehicle to stop in the Shuknachhari area. Blank shots were fired at the car when the driver did not stop upon their signal.
Nurul said they tried to contact the chief of Sajek Police Station after the incident for inquiry since the area falls under that police station, but there was no response.
Mohammad Sumon Hossain, an autorickshaw driver who was three cars behind the targeted vehicle, told reporters that the assailants were aiming for the tires, but it hit the ring instead.
“No one was hurt as they missed their target,” he said.
The incident occurred three kilometres from Baghaihat, a secured area in the region.
According to Sumon, the miscreants also broke the glass of an autorickshaw the same day.
On Dec 11, four UPDF leaders were killed in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari. UPDF enforced the transport blockade in Khagrachhari to protest against the killings.