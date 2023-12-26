    বাংলা

    AL leader Moniruzzaman, rival of Shahjahan Omar, withdraws from polls

    He will reveal reason 'some other day'

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 03:40 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 03:40 PM

    Awami League leader Moniruzzaman Monir, the main rival of Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP state minister who ignited a debate by becoming a ruling party candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency in parliamentary polls, says he is pulling out of the race.

    Having campaigned for a week with the Eagle symbol, Monir announced during a press conference at the Rajapur Freedom Fighters Complex at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

    In a written statement, Monir explained that he was stepping aside because of his eldest son's illness.

    The son had surgery and is currently under three-week observation.

    When asked if party pressure influenced his decision, Monir, teary-eyed, responded, "I will address that question some other day."

    RELATED STORIES
    Shahjahan Omar speaks in a meeting in Jhalakathi on Monday, Dec 4, 2023. Abdul Jalil Miyaji (in white panjabi and topi) holds a gun as he attends the meeting.
    BNP expels two Jhalakathi leaders seen at Shahjahan Omar's rally
    Rizvi announced their expulsion for breaching 'party discipline'
    Ex-BNP leader Shahjahan Omar mired in fresh gun controversy after getting AL ticket
    Shahjahan Omar in fresh gun controversy
    Shahjahan and a local BNP leader carry guns during a meeting in Jhalakathi
    Politicians are free to switch sides in a democracy, says AL's Quader
    Quader sees no issue with politicians switching sides
    On former BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar's decision to join the ruling party, Quader said it was a matter of "personal freedom"
    BNP expels Shahjahan Omar after he jumps on AL election bandwagon
    BNP expels Shahjahan Omar after he rides AL election boat
    This comes a day after Shahjahan was bailed following his arrest on charges related to the torching of a bus during violent opposition protests

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India