AL leader Moniruzzaman, rival of Shahjahan Omar, withdraws from polls

Rizvi announced their expulsion for breaching 'party discipline'
Awami League leader Moniruzzaman Monir, the main rival of Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP state minister who ignited a debate by becoming a ruling party candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency in parliamentary polls, says he is pulling out of the race.
Having campaigned for a week with the Eagle symbol, Monir announced during a press conference at the Rajapur Freedom Fighters Complex at 3:30pm on Tuesday.
In a written statement, Monir explained that he was stepping aside because of his eldest son's illness.
The son had surgery and is currently under three-week observation.
When asked if party pressure influenced his decision, Monir, teary-eyed, responded, "I will address that question some other day."