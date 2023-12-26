AL leader Moniruzzaman, rival of Shahjahan Omar, withdraws from polls

Awami League leader Moniruzzaman Monir, the main rival of Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP state minister who ignited a debate by becoming a ruling party candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency in parliamentary polls, says he is pulling out of the race.

Having campaigned for a week with the Eagle symbol, Monir announced during a press conference at the Rajapur Freedom Fighters Complex at 3:30pm on Tuesday.