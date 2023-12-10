25 BNP activists get 3 years in jail for vandalism

A Dhaka court has sentenced 25 activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations to three years in jail each for vandalism and stirring unrest.

Among the convicts are Md Taijuddin aka ‘Lomba’ Taiju, the president of the ward No. 68 BNP faction, and Razia Alam aka Razia Sultana, president of the Dhaka South Mohila Dal.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadir delivered the verdicts in the absence of the defendants, said Neehar Hossain, a member of their defence team.

Before the verdict, the magistrate scrapped their bail and declared them fugitives. The chief of Bangshal Police Station was tasked with apprehending them after warrants for their arrest were issued.