Court grants bail to another 15 Dhaka University student rights activists

Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad’s spokesperson and Joint Convener Abu Hanif confirmed the bail order to the media. Meanwhile, defence lawyers Khademul Islam and Md Parvez said the activists would be freed after securing bail in another case.

The court set Nov 20 to hear the bail petitions in the second case.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Syeda Jhuma granted bail to eight other activists, including the group’s President Aktar Hossain and General Secretary Akram Hossain, on Nov 7.

Shahbagh police arrested all 24 suspects in two cases filed by Chhatra League leaders on Oct 6. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam sent them to jail the following day, setting Oct 11 for the hearing of the bail petitions.

On Oct 11, the court scrapped the bail petitions of all 24 suspects. It also granted single-day remand to interrogate Aktar and Akram in police custody on Oct 20. However, the court scrapped the remand petitions for the other 22 suspects.