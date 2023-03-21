Student found dead at Noakhali University

Police have recovered the body of a student from the Noakhali Science and Technology University.
The body was retrieved from the rooftop of Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Malek Ukil Hall around 12 am on Tuesday, said ASI Nazim Uddin of Sudharam Model Police Station.
Aprusi Marma, 22, was a student of the social science department in the 2018-19 academic session. Aprusi, a native of Khagrachhari, was a resident of the Bhasha Shaheed Abdus Salam Hall.
Like every day, Aprusi had dinner at Malek Ukil Hall with his friends, according to his classmates. They said they were not sure how he died.
A university team rushed to the scene and called the police after they found the body hanging from a ladder on the rooftop of the dormitory, said Proctor Md Iqbal Hossain Sumon.
The body was sent to the 250-Bed Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy. Police will take legal action over the incident, said ASI Nazim Uddin.