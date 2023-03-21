Student found dead at Noakhali University

Police have recovered the body of a student from the Noakhali Science and Technology University.

The body was retrieved from the rooftop of Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Malek Ukil Hall around 12 am on Tuesday, said ASI Nazim Uddin of Sudharam Model Police Station.

Aprusi Marma, 22, was a student of the social science department in the 2018-19 academic session. Aprusi, a native of Khagrachhari, was a resident of the Bhasha Shaheed Abdus Salam Hall.