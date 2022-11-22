Bangladesh set to decide on Padma, Meghna divisions

The government is set to decide on forming two new divisions, named Padma and Meghna, taking the number of administrative divisions to 10.
The decision will be made at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms/Reorganisation, or NICAR, on Sunday, said Md Rahat Anwar, an additional secretary to the Cabinet Division. The cabinet made the proposal.
Discussions over creating new divisions for Cumilla and Faridpur were nothing new, but the local political leaders were divided on the names.
In December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina disclosed her plan to name Cumilla’s proposed division as Meghna and Faridpur’s as Padma in a meeting.
Later in October this year, Hasina virtually joined the inauguration of Cumilla Awami League’s office building and said: “The divisions will be named Padma and Meghna in line with the Liberation War slogan."
Bangladesh currently has eight administrative divisions -- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
NICAR looks into proposals to form new divisions, districts, Upazilas, city corporations, municipalities, and police stations, and redefine their boundaries.
The government formed NICAR in 2019 with 25 members and Hasina as its convener. The cabinet provides the committee with secretarial assistance.