    বাংলা

    Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim

    In a felicitation message, she expressed confidence that Malaysia would further prosper and progress under Anwar’s leadership

    News Desk
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 10:08 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated her newly appointed Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

    In a felicitation message, she praised the 75-year-old prime minister on his appointment and expressed her trust in his leadership to build a more prosperous Malaysia.

    Hasina described 2022 as a "special year" for the friendship between Bangladesh and Malaysia as the countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

    She also noted that Malaysia was one of the first Muslim-majority countries to recognise Bangladesh in early 1972.

    Hasina reiterated the "excellent" relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia based on shared faith, fraternity, cooperation and prosperity.

    The prime minister also expressed satisfaction at the fact that Malaysia employs a substantial number of Bangladeshi migrant workers in various sectors, contributing to the socio-economic development of the two countries.

    The Bangladesh leader was also hopeful that the existing “multi-dimensional” relationship between both countries would grow during the tenure of Anwar and looked forward to working closely with him on mutual interests.

    Anwar was appointed by Malaysia's king on Thursday following an inconclusive election.

    His appointment capped a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to a protest leader, to a prisoner, to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister.

    RELATED STORIES
    PM Hasina joins SWACHIP convention in Dhaka
    Hasina joins SWACHIP convention in Dhaka
    The pro-government Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad is holding its 5th national convention at Suhrawardy Udyan
    Woman dies after being run over by a bus in Dhaka
    Bus runs over and kills woman in Dhaka
    A child accompanying the victim across the ECB Chattar was also injured in the incident
    Is there a nexus between militant groups past and present?
    Is there a nexus between militant groups past and present?
    Security analysts say former militants are emerging from the shadows and reuniting in new guises to proliferate their extremist ideology
    Speaking about an Anti Corruption Case against him, Toufique Imrose Khalidi said, “Vengeful and powerful people were given free rein when they acted from behind the stage.” File Photo
    Decision on Khalidi’s bail in ACC case on Dec 1
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, while he denies any wrongdoing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher