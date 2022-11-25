Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated her newly appointed Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

In a felicitation message, she praised the 75-year-old prime minister on his appointment and expressed her trust in his leadership to build a more prosperous Malaysia.

Hasina described 2022 as a "special year" for the friendship between Bangladesh and Malaysia as the countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

She also noted that Malaysia was one of the first Muslim-majority countries to recognise Bangladesh in early 1972.