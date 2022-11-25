Hasina congratulates new Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated her newly appointed Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.
In a felicitation message, she praised the 75-year-old prime minister on his appointment and expressed her trust in his leadership to build a more prosperous Malaysia.
Hasina described 2022 as a "special year" for the friendship between Bangladesh and Malaysia as the countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
She also noted that Malaysia was one of the first Muslim-majority countries to recognise Bangladesh in early 1972.
Hasina reiterated the "excellent" relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia based on shared faith, fraternity, cooperation and prosperity.
The prime minister also expressed satisfaction at the fact that Malaysia employs a substantial number of Bangladeshi migrant workers in various sectors, contributing to the socio-economic development of the two countries.
The Bangladesh leader was also hopeful that the existing “multi-dimensional” relationship between both countries would grow during the tenure of Anwar and looked forward to working closely with him on mutual interests.
Anwar was appointed by Malaysia's king on Thursday following an inconclusive election.
His appointment capped a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to a protest leader, to a prisoner, to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister.