Man kills friend after taking drugs in Jamalpur

“Then they got into a squabble. At one point, Chan Mia got agitated and stabbed Habil with a knife, injuring him badly.”

Once the incident was reported, police rescued Habil and took him to the 250-Bed Jamalpur General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrested Chan Mia from the scene with a blood-stained knife.

Habil’s father Ismail Hossain filed a murder case with the Sadar Police Station, the officer said.