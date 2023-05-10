    বাংলা

    Man kills friend after taking drugs in Jamalpur

    A murder case has been filed with the Sadar Police Station over the incident

    A man has killed his friend after stabbing and injuring him severely after taking drugs in Jamalpur.

    The incident occurred at Mukundbari in Jamalpur on Tuesday, said Jamalpur Sadar Police Station chief Kazi Shahnewaz.

    The victim, Habil Mia, 27, was a native of North Kacharipara. The perpetrator, Chan Mia, 30, was a friend of Habil who hailed from Mukundbari. Both of them were construction workers doing painting jobs.

    As they worked together, Habil and Chan Mia grew to become friends, the OC said. They took drugs together at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

    “Then they got into a squabble. At one point, Chan Mia got agitated and stabbed Habil with a knife, injuring him badly.”

    Once the incident was reported, police rescued Habil and took him to the 250-Bed Jamalpur General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    Police arrested Chan Mia from the scene with a blood-stained knife.

    Habil’s father Ismail Hossain filed a murder case with the Sadar Police Station, the officer said.

