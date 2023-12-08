Hasina calls for vigilance against opposition attempts to foil elections

Hasina, the representative of the Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency, condemned the violence perpetrated by opposition groups as part of their efforts to 'disrupt the electoral process'.

She called out the "lack of leadership" within the BNP, saying, "They thought there would be no election this time. But the election is happening.”

The prime minister also accused the BNP of "plotting a famine" in the country with the support of a few foreign countries.

After the two-hour meeting, the premier returned to her hometown, Tungipara.