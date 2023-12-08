    বাংলা

    Hasina calls for vigilance against opposition attempts to foil elections

    The prime minister accuses the BNP of "plotting a famine" in the country with the support of its foreign backers

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 11:05 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged her party leaders and activists to be wary of attempts to undermine the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections through violence and chaos.

    During a meeting in Kotalipara on the second day of her visit to Gopalganj on Friday, the prime minister called on ruling party loyalists in rural areas to take a stand against 'pyro-terrorists' amid daily reports of arson attacks during the BNP's blockades.

    Hasina, the representative of the Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency, condemned the violence perpetrated by opposition groups as part of their efforts to 'disrupt the electoral process'.

    She called out the "lack of leadership" within the BNP, saying, "They thought there would be no election this time. But the election is happening.”

    The prime minister also accused the BNP of "plotting a famine" in the country with the support of a few foreign countries.

    After the two-hour meeting, the premier returned to her hometown, Tungipara.

