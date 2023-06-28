    বাংলা

    Heavy traffic grips Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid rush intensifies

    Traffic was moving slowly along a 27-km stretch of the highway from the east end of Bangabandhu Bridge to the Ashikpur bypass

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 June 2023, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 06:16 AM

    Accidents coupled with the increasing pressure of vehicles have snarled traffic along a 27-km stretch of the Dhaka-Tangail highway on the second day of the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

    Traffic has been moving slowly from the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge to the Ashikpur bypass in Tangail Sadar Upazila since 4 am on Wednesday, according to Zahid Hasan, chief of Elenga Highway Police Station.

    Citing highway police personnel, he said many vehicles were left stranded due to the intermittent stoppages in toll collection after multiple accidents occurred on the bridge in quick succession.

    The hold-up was aggravated by the overturning of a pickup truck following a collision early in the morning. It took the authorities over an hour to clear the road. Toll collection on the bridge was suspended during this period, as well as a few other times before that, leading to congestion on the highway, said Zahid.

    Mosharaf Hossain, travelling north with his family on an open truck, was among those affected by the heavy traffic. "I couldn't find a bus, so I boarded this truck. But the rain has made the journey even more difficult. I got on at Konabari last night. It's 7 am now and I'm still in Elenga."

    Police are working to ease the congestion, said Zahid, adding: "Traffic has started moving and I hope the situation will return to normal soon."

