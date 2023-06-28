Heavy traffic grips Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid rush intensifies

Accidents coupled with the increasing pressure of vehicles have snarled traffic along a 27-km stretch of the Dhaka-Tangail highway on the second day of the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

Traffic has been moving slowly from the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge to the Ashikpur bypass in Tangail Sadar Upazila since 4 am on Wednesday, according to Zahid Hasan, chief of Elenga Highway Police Station.