Suspect in Sunamganj clash that killed 3 is detained from flight to Dubai

Police have arrested one suspect believed to be involved in the clash over the sale of a jackfruit donated to a mosque at Sunamganj’s Shantiganj that killed three from a flight to Dubai.

Ebadul Haque was arrested at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport for inciting the violence and brought to Sunamganj, said Khaled Chowdhury, chief of Shantiganj Police Station.

At least 15 suspects from both sides of the clash have been arrested over the incident, said OC Khaled.