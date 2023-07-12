Suspect in Sunamganj clash that killed 3 is detained from flight to Dubai

Police have arrested one suspect believed to be involved in the clash over the sale of a jackfruit donated to a mosque at Sunamganj’s Shantiganj that killed three from a flight to Dubai.
Ebadul Haque was arrested at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport for inciting the violence and brought to Sunamganj, said Khaled Chowdhury, chief of Shantiganj Police Station.
At least 15 suspects from both sides of the clash have been arrested over the incident, said OC Khaled.
Also, police set alerts at all land ports and airports to prevent Ebadul’s brother Moinul Hossain, an expatriate living in France, from fleeing the country.
On Monday, two groups of people in Hasnabad village clashed over an auction of jackfruit donated to a mosque killing three people.
Police said the clash was linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups in the village over dominance. They had clashed previously and filed cases against each other as well.
Ebadul and his brother Moinul were the inciters of one group in last Monday’s violence, law enforcers say.
After the clash, Ebadul and his brother Moinul tried to flee the country. Police will file a case over the incident soon, said OC Khaled.