Dhaka city authorities aim to clean up waste from Eid slaughter in 24 hours

The authorities have made preparations to remove waste from all animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha in Dhaka within 24 hours to maintain cleanliness in the city.

The mayors of Dhaka North and South reiterated their commitment to swiftly clean up the city after the main Eid congregation at a rain-soaked National Eidgah field on Thursday.

The crowd of worshippers at the sprawling field, however, was thinner than usual due to the early morning downpour. Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and his counterpart Atiqul Islam were among the prominent figures in attendance.

Ahead of Eid, Taposh had said the city authorities had made preparations to accommodate 35,000 worshippers at the Eidgah field. But the turnout was lower than expected due to inclement weather, according to him.