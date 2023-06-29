Dhaka city authorities aim to clean up waste from Eid slaughter in 24 hours

The authorities have made preparations to remove waste from all animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha in Dhaka within 24 hours to maintain cleanliness in the city.
The mayors of Dhaka North and South reiterated their commitment to swiftly clean up the city after the main Eid congregation at a rain-soaked National Eidgah field on Thursday.
The crowd of worshippers at the sprawling field, however, was thinner than usual due to the early morning downpour. Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and his counterpart Atiqul Islam were among the prominent figures in attendance.
Ahead of Eid, Taposh had said the city authorities had made preparations to accommodate 35,000 worshippers at the Eidgah field. But the turnout was lower than expected due to inclement weather, according to him.
"There has been heavy rainfall in Dhaka. However, those who managed to come had no problems offering their prayers."
Meanwhile, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul said the city corporation will deploy 350 vehicles alongside 11,000 workers to remove cattle waste throughout the day.
"We hope to complete the work within 24 hours and seek cooperation from residents in our efforts."
Atiqul pointed out that many people have left the capital for their ancestral homes in towns and villages to celebrate Eid and emphasised the risk of waterlogging in empty houses.
He urged citizens to take steps against the accumulation of garbage and stagnant water amid the prevalence of dengue.
In addition to the hundreds of garbage trucks, loaders, and water-laden vehicles for waste management, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has obtained 24 heavy machinery pieces from various organisations, including the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the army, navy, air force, Border Guard Bangladesh, and Roads and Highways Department, to facilitate waste management efforts.
Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will utilise 411 vehicles of various types for this purpose.
The DSCC plans to engage 8,930 workers, including 5,300 own employees, in clearing the waste generated by cattle markets and sacrificial animals.
It has given out 130,000 free bags for cattle waste collection, along with 32.5 tonnes of bleaching powder for disinfection.
The DNCC, on the other hand, has provided 900,000 polybags for garbage collection, including 100,000 biodegradable ones. They will also be using 68 tonnes of bleaching powder, 4,500 litres of Savlon, and 1,600 litres of phenyl for cleaning the roads and markets.
Last year, over 20,600 tonnes of waste were cleared in the DSCC area during Eid-ul-Azha. The amount of waste is expected to be 22,000 tonnes this year.
The DNCC removed 50,000 tonnes of waste in three days the last Eid festival of sacrifice, and this year's volume is expected to be similar.