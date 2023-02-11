Police arrest Gazipur deliveryman for 'blackmailing girl with stolen photos'

Police have arrested a deliveryman in Gazipur on charges of blackmailing a girl after stealing photos and videos from her mobile phone during parcel delivery.

The law enforcers made the arrest at Rathkhola in the city on Friday night in a case filed by the father of the victim under the Digital Security Act and the Pornography Control Act.

Rezwan Ahmed, a deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said on Saturday that they found evidence of the crime on a mobile phone owned by the suspect, Mizanur Rahman Al-Amin, 22, an employee of a delivery service provider.