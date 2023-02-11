Police arrest Gazipur deliveryman for 'blackmailing girl with stolen photos'

Police have arrested a deliveryman in Gazipur on charges of blackmailing a girl after stealing photos and videos from her mobile phone during parcel delivery.
The law enforcers made the arrest at Rathkhola in the city on Friday night in a case filed by the father of the victim under the Digital Security Act and the Pornography Control Act.
Rezwan Ahmed, a deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said on Saturday that they found evidence of the crime on a mobile phone owned by the suspect, Mizanur Rahman Al-Amin, 22, an employee of a delivery service provider.
The officer said Mizanur confessed to targeting several young female customers of e-commerce firms during interrogation.
Mizanur took the customers' phones during delivery for one minute or two and saved their locations for future use, Rezwan said, citing the suspect's statement. Then, he linked their Google Photos accounts with his and later stole the photos and videos.
According to the case dossier, the girl broke down mentally and tried to die by suicide after Mizanur threatened to spread her photos on social media if she did not pay her. The father then decided to take legal action.