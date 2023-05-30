Police rescue woman from trafficking gang after brother’s call to 999

Police have rescued a woman from being trafficked to Dubai after her younger brother called the national emergency helpline 999.

The law enforcers also arrested two suspected human traffickers.

Anwar Sattar, a police inspector of the national helpline, said the victim’s brother made a call to 999 and informed law enforcers that his 26-year-old sister was heading to Dubai with assistance from an unknown person to work as a beautician.

The woman and her family live in Dhaka’s Khilkhet. Her brother said he contacted the United Arab Emirates embassy in Dhaka as the copy of her visa aroused suspicion. The authorities confirmed that it was an illegal visa but his sister was already on the way to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka with the trafficking gang.