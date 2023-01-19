    বাংলা

    Pilots fail to cash in on air traffic revival: survey

    More than half of pilots have not had a salary increase for five years, according to the global survey

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 07:52 AM
    A global rebound in air travel has brought pilots back to work after a pandemic-induced slump, but many men and women in the cockpit have concerns over salary, a survey on Thursday said.

    More than half of pilots have not had a salary increase for five years, according to the global survey by aviation industry specialist Goose recruitment and FlightGlobal. They polled 1,184 pilots during the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Asia-Pacific is the worst-affected region when it comes to pay, with nearly half reporting lower earnings. By contrast, 73% of respondents in North America reported higher salaries, driven by fierce demand for pilots as traffic rebounds.

    Almost two-thirds of pilots said they want to change jobs for better pay and conditions in the next 12 months. However, 89% of respondents believe there will be a shortage of pilots over the next five years, up from 66% in 2021.

    “Pilots will want to see their pay return to what it once was," said Mark Charman, chief executive of Goose Recruitment.

    "I predict that 2023 will be a year with more remuneration crisis talks than ever before."

