United CEO kickstarts Airbus talks amid Boeing delays

Kirby last week called the MAX 9's partial grounding "the straw that broke the camels back" following certification delays to the MAX 10, the largest member of a jet family tarnished by an earlier safety crisis caused by two fatal crashes.

United has not cancelled any of the 277 MAX 10 jets it has on order, but it has removed them from internal plans, Kirby told reporters last week, leaving questions over how it would fill the gap at a time when rival Airbus is heavily sold out.

Bloomberg News on Friday reported that Airbus was seeking to buy back A321neo positions from the jet market in order to be able to construct a proposal should there be an opening.

Trade publication Air Insight reported Airbus and United were in talks.

Any deal between United and Airbus would depend on scarce availability of the A321neo, which is the most in-demand jet in its category, and the status of United's contract with Boeing, which is expected to be the subject of intense discussions.

Kirby said last week United had not cancelled MAX 10s, but added: "Boeing is not going to be able to meet their contractual deliveries on at least many of those airplanes and let's leave it at that."

Signs of a potential Airbus deal have raised "concern" at Boeing, a senior industry source said.

But the planemaker is unable for now to give the clarity that United and others want over the MAX 10 because of doubts over the certification timeline.

Boeing, which has pledged to tackle quality problems that may have caused a door plug to blow off a MAX 9 and led to the partial grounding, declined to comment on commercial discussions.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in a letter to staff on Friday it was "deeply sorry for the significant disruption and frustration for our customers".

United resumed MAX 9 flights on Saturday.