    বাংলা

    Go First gets claims worth $2.9 billion from creditors

    Go Airlines (India) Ltd has received claims worth 240 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) from operational and financial creditors so far as part of the carrier's ongoing insolvency

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2023, 03:42 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2023, 03:42 AM

    Go Airlines (India) Ltd has received claims worth 240 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) from operational and financial creditors so far as part of the carrier's ongoing insolvency, two banking sources told Reuters.

    The process is in line with procedural requirements under Indian law which allow every creditor a right to payment and remedy by submitting claims if a company is under bankruptcy. Once the claims are filed, the resolution professional has to check its authenticity.

    "Claims from the lenders are around 50 billion rupees, while lessors' claims amount to 180 billion rupees so far," a banker with a state-run bank, who has exposure to Go Airlines said, after a meeting of the committee of creditors on Friday.

    The bankers did not wish to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

    Go Airline's resolution professional has yet to verify the veracity of the claims and did not immediately respond to a Reuters' email seeking comment.

    Go Airlines, which operated the Go First carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in May blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos.

    The Raytheon-owned engine maker has said the claims are without merit.

    The company earlier this month invited investor interest in the company through a court-appointed administrator. The last date to submit an expression of interest (EoI) is Aug 9.

    "The airline has received 40 queries on EOIs from potential bidders, but no formal submissions have been made as yet," the second banker said.

    India's aviation regulator on Friday said Go Airlines could resume operations if it can meet certain conditions, including getting interim funding and approval of its flight schedule.

    The resolution professional is waiting for banks to disburse funds for which in-principal approval was given last month to resume operations, the banker said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi Aug 30, 2013.
    India reserves top $600bn
    The current level of forex reserves is enough to cover over 11 months of imports
    A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2022.
    India's Ola Electric targets $1.5b in sales this year
    Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric expects revenue to quadruple to $1.5 billion this financial year and then double that again in two years
    A hospital attendant wheels a patient through a hospital in New Delhi, India, Jun 22, 2023.
    Indian hospitals set investors' pulses racing in post-COVID boom
    As government hospitals became increasingly overburdened and incomes rose in India's vast middle class, demand for private healthcare rose over the years
    Bangladesh’s exports rebound with 26.6% growth in May
    Exports bounce back in May
    The $4.85 billion exports in May still missed the target

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen