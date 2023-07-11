Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said, the latest in a series of tragic air crashes in the Himalayan nation.

The helicopter, operated by Manang Air, crashed near Likkhu earlier on Tuesday, just to the north of Kathmandu. Manang Air is one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for a sixth, said Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official.