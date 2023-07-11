    বাংলা

    Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal

    The incident is the latest in a series of tragic air crashes in the Himalayan nation

    Gopal SharmaReuters
    Published : 11 July 2023, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 08:20 AM

    Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said, the latest in a series of tragic air crashes in the Himalayan nation.

    The helicopter, operated by Manang Air, crashed near Likkhu earlier on Tuesday, just to the north of Kathmandu. Manang Air is one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest.

    Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for a sixth, said Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official.

    Five Mexican nationals and a Nepali pilot were on board when the helicopter went down, Sitoula said.

    The Himalayan nation - where many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads - has a history of air crashes.

    In January this year, 71 people were killed in Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years, when a plane crashed near the tourist city of Pokhara.

    RELATED STORIES
    A UH-1Y Huey helicopter flies into the Tribhuvan International Airport after a search and rescue operation in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 13, 2015.
    Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
    The helicopter is operated by Manang Air, one of many operations ferrying tourists to Nepal's high mountain peaks, including Mount Everest
    A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
    Mexican women's football club tackles online harassment
    Cyber-bullying, threats and invasions of privacy are problems reported by several players across all Liga MX women's clubs
    Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 15, 2020.
    Ex-British Gurkha hopes Everest climb will change disability perceptions
    Magar, 43, climbed the Everest on artificial legs as the first above the knee double amputee
    Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen through an aircraft window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 15, 2020.
    Chinese, Indian climbers die during separate Everest expeditions
    The climbers died in separate incidents and the details were not available

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan