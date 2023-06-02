Global airline summit to tackle travel boom, climate goals

Against the steadily improving backdrop, IATA is due to update widely watched industry forecasts at this year's event, which will be hosted by Turkey's Pegasus Airlines.

It is among the first times a budget airline has led the gathering, whose formality and UN-style rows of delegations reflect IATA's roots as an international body of state carriers.

Low-cost carriers are seen among the biggest winners from the COVID-19 pandemic due to their greater flexibility.

RISKS

IATA currently sees the whole industry returning to a profit of $4.7 billion in 2023 from last year's $6.9 billion loss.

Domestic travel has regained pre-pandemic levels and overall passenger traffic grew 46% in April, the group said on Thursday.

Despite strong summer bookings, many analysts say risks remain. And air transport remains in the firing line of environmentalists and some politicians, especially in Europe.

The head of the world largest aircraft leasing company, AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly, said on the eve of the meeting that supply constraints could last for "many years".

Oil meanwhile remains 20% above pre-crisis levels and many wonder how long consumers can ignore rising borrowing costs.

Longer term, airlines face pressure to set out at the summit how they aim to meet a target of net-zero emissions in 2050.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker last week questioned whether the goal could be reached, citing inadequate production of alternative Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). He stressed however that new-generation jets were cleaner than those they replaced.

There is also little consensus on who should pay to ramp up SAF output, while environmentalists say the plans are flawed.

Airlines meeting in Istanbul will also discuss non-CO2 emissions like aircraft contrails for the first time.

Brussels-based environmental group T&E said airlines have delayed action on the streaks of condensation which scientists say can create a harmful warming effect. Airlines say avoiding contrails could end up burning more fuel and releasing more CO2.

In another hot-button issue, airlines will debate how to avoid a repeat of last year's widespread travel disruption while campaigning for harmonised rules on passenger compensation.