Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes

Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-US trade tensions.

With the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts cautioned it was too early to say exactly how the row will play out for Boeing, which historically relies on China for a quarter of jetliner sales.

But the visit will do nothing to ease near-term industrial and political gridlock for the planemaker whose CEO said last week 737 MAX deliveries to China remained blocked by COVID-19 and a "geopolitical overhang", in a reference to simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

"Quite apart from Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Boeing already faces a tough environment in China," said Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of industry publication FlightGlobal.

"For years it has lagged Airbus in both deliveries and orders on the mainland, and the 737 MAX has yet to resume flying for Chinese airlines,” more than six months after it received regulatory approval there following a safety crisis, he added.