Belgium looks to participate as observer in FCAS fighter project

Observer status would last six months to a year and allow Belgium to exchange information with the other partners and evaluate how different manufacturers could integrate and add value to the project.

"I am pleased that Belgium can participate in the development of future technologies."

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault's Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.