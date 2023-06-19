    বাংলা

    Belgium looks to participate as observer in FCAS fighter project

    Observer status would last six months to a year and allow Belgium to exchange information with the other partners

    Julia PayneReuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 09:39 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 09:39 AM

    Belgium will propose to participate as an observer in a Franco-German-Spanish new fighter jet project dubbed the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a spokesperson for the country's ministry of defence said on Monday.

    "I confirm that the council of ministers agreed to propose our country as an observer in the Franco-German-Spanish research and development in the FCAS," Ludivine Dedonder, Belgium's minister of defence, said in a statement.

    Observer status would last six months to a year and allow Belgium to exchange information with the other partners and evaluate how different manufacturers could integrate and add value to the project.

    "I am pleased that Belgium can participate in the development of future technologies."

    The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first announced in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault's Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Belgium v Austria - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - Jun 17, 2023 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku shoots at goal
    Robust Austria claim away point in Belgium
    The draw brought to an end Belgium’s run of 15 successive wins in the European Championship qualifiers
    People stand next to damaged coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 3, 2023.
    India rail crash probe focuses on track management system
    The computer-controlled track management system, called the “interlocking system”, directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet
    Firefighters work at a site of residential houses destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released Jun 9, 2023.
    One killed in latest Russian air strike on Ukraine: Kyiv
    The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four out of six missiles launched during the attack
    European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jun 17, 2022.
    EU countries back ban on destruction of unsold textiles
    Textile consumption in Europe has the fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change after food, housing and mobility

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp