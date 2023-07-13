    বাংলা

    Climate protests target two German airports causing delays

    The protests at two German airports led to travel disruptions at the height of the busy summer holiday season

    Climate protests at two German airports led to travel disruptions early on Thursday at the height of the busy summer holiday season, with Hamburg airport saying it had halted all traffic as a result.

    The airport in northern Germany said flight operations had been suspended since 6:10 am (0410 GMT) due to a police operation in response to unauthorised individuals close to the landing and takeoff area.

    Hamburg airport said some 330 take-offs and landings with 50,000 passengers were scheduled for Thursday, the start of school holidays in the region.

    "Flight operations will not be resumed until it has been ensured that all persons have been removed," it said in a statement.

    Dusseldorf airport in western Germany reported delays due to unauthorised individuals on the premises.

    The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, whose members have frequently glued themselves to roads and airport tarmacs in Germany in a wave of civil disobedience, posted videos on Twitter of protesters sitting on the asphalt.

