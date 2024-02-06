    বাংলা

    Union calls strike at Lufthansa for Wednesday

    The strike is scheduled to start at 4 am and last until 7:10 am on Thursday, the union said in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 02:31 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 02:31 AM

    Monday, in the latest bout of industrial action to hit Germany's transport sector as workers demand more pay.

    Airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf will be affected.

    A Lufthansa spokesperson said it was too soon to say how many flights would be cancelled, as the airline draws up an emergency timetable looking at the 3,000 daily flights that could be potentially impacted by the strike.

    "It will naturally be a lot," the spokesperson said.

    Ground services are one of several branches at Lufthansa currently negotiating collective bargaining agreements.

    In talks over contracts for ground staff, Verdi is demanding a wage increase of 12.5% for 25,000 workers, or at least 500 euros ($544.30) more per month over a 12-month-period, plus a one-time payment of 3,000 euros to offset inflation.

    The union has argued that a higher cost of living and heavy workload due to staff shortages are grounds for higher pay.

    Lufthansa ground staff walked off the job in July 2022 during the last round of collective bargaining negotiations, causing major travel disruption.

    Since then, Europe's largest economy has been hit with a number of nationwide strikes impacting air travel, railways and public transport.

