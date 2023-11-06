Tesla raises wages 4% for German workers amid union pressure

Tesla's management in Germany late last week informed 11,000 workers they will receive a 4% wage raise effective in November, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, where unions have previously said they earn below the industry average.

The US electric maker will also pay a 1,500 euro ($1,609) bonus in December to offset inflation and from February raise annual wages by an additional 2,500 euros for the German workers, the people familiar with the matter told to Journal.

In October, Tesla said it will inform its staff this month of the level of the pay rise, adding it raised wages by 6% last year.