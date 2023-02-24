Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition

Elon Musk will confront a critical challenge during Tesla's Investor Day on March 1: Convincing investors that even though rivals are catching up, the electric-vehicle pioneer can make another leap forward to widen its lead.

Tesla Inc was the No 1 EV maker worldwide in 2022, but China's BYD and others are closing the gap fast, according to a Reuters analysis of global and regional EV sales data provided by EV-volumes.com.

In fact, BYD passed Tesla in EV sales last year in the Asia-Pacific region, while the Volkswagen Group has been the EV leader in Europe since 2020.

While Tesla narrowed VW's lead in Europe, the US automaker surrendered ground in Asia-Pacific as well as its home market as the competition heats up.

The most significant challenges to Tesla are coming from established automakers and a group of Chinese EV manufacturers. Several US EV startups that hoped to ride Tesla's coattails are struggling, including luxury EV maker Lucid, whose shares plunged 16% on Thursday after disappointing sales and financial results.

Over the next two years, rivals including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor and VW will unleash scores of new electric vehicles, from a Chevrolet priced below $30,000 to luxury sedans and SUVs that top $100,000.