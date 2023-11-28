Tesla on two wheels? India's Ola Electric feels the strains of success

Parts of the company's nationwide network of over 400 service hubs which maintain and repair its EVs are showing signs of strain after the surge in sales, according to Reuters visits to 35 centres in 10 states between July and October, plus interviews with 36 Ola service staff and 40 customers.

Staff at more than half of those centres, mainly sites in the big metropolitan areas of Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, said they had significant backlogs, with demand outstripping their workforce or their supply of spare parts, and repair waiting times ranging from three days to two weeks.

At an Ola workshop in Thane, among the biggest of the 14 centres in the Mumbai region, more than 100 e-scooters awaiting repairs were visible outside in a clearing, many parked in a muddy clearing gathering dust and littered with bird droppings.

Devendra Ghuge, a Thane service manager, told Reuters in late October that the number of cases the centre dealt with had risen from 200-300 to roughly 1,000 a month over the previous four months, with waiting times stretching up to two weeks.

In January, Ola founder and CEO Aggarwal had pledged that customers would be able to bring their vehicles into a hub and receive same-day service in most cases.

In the August interview, he said customers were "voting with their wallets every month" by snapping up Ola EVs. But he acknowledged service capacity issues and said Ola was "aggressively" bolstering its service network by adding 100 new centres and hiring more technicians.

"We have the highest number of products on the market ... and we do have a scale-up required in our service network," he said.

An Ola spokesperson said the Reuters reporting didn't accurately capture the scale and quality of the company's robust and growing service operations.