Tata Motors cuts EV prices by 1%-8%, first by an Indian carmaker

Tata Motors', electric vehicle (EV) unit on Tuesday said it had reduced prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees ($1,450) in what is the first instance of a price cut by an Indian electric carmaker.

Electric variants currently form just 2% of car sales in India, as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs and as range anxiety persists.

"With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers," said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, which is backed by a fund of US private equity firm TPG.