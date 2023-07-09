'Chinese storm' looming over Europe's EV sector, Renault chairman warns

A "Chinese storm" is looming over Europe's growing electric vehicle (EV) sector, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told Reuters on Saturday, as Asia's superpower dominates key raw materials to make batteries for zero emission cars.

China's recent decision to restrict exports of two metals - gallium and germanium - used in semiconductors and EVs should raise red flags for European leaders as it shows the continent's over-reliance on China and the need to build a costly supply chain, Senard said in an interview.

"When I talk about a Chinese storm, I'm talking about the strong pressure today related to Chinese (electric) vehicle imports into Europe," Senard said.

"We are capable of making electric vehicles, but we are fighting to ensure the safety of our supplies," he said, adding China's EV industry and supply chain for raw materials resulted from years of investments that would cost billions of euros to replicate.