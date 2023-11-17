Amazon to sell Hyundai vehicles online starting in 2024

Amazon will begin selling Hyundai vehicles online in the US starting next year, the two companies said on Thursday.

Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer, the companies said.

The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.

Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018.