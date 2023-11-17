    বাংলা

    Amazon to sell Hyundai vehicles online starting in 2024

    Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 02:55 AM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 02:55 AM

    Amazon will begin selling Hyundai vehicles online in the US starting next year, the two companies said on Thursday.

    Customers will be able to shop for, equip and buy a car at Amazon.com and schedule delivery through a local Hyundai dealer, the companies said.

    The agreement is an expansion of a deal announced two years ago to expand Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon.com, enabling customers to configure a vehicle, calculate the price and locate a dealer to complete the sale.

    Hyundai set up its first digital showroom on Amazon in 2018.

    The latest version was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

    The new agreement also will enable buyers of new Hyundai vehicles in 2025 to access Amazon's Alexa voice assistant from their cars.

    “Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organizations unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification and realize the future of smart mobility,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jay Chang in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    A billboard for the Netflix film "Thar" is seen on a street in Mumbai, India, May 19, 2022.
    India proposes new broadcasting law with self-certification
    The draft law directs to regulate the broadcasting sector and streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon
    The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, Jun 15, 2023.
    Amazon cuts jobs in music streaming unit
    Employees in Latin America, North America and Europe received notices that their jobs had been eliminated Wednesday
    A general view of the Samsung SDI battery factory in God, Hungary, December 12, 2022.
    Samsung SDI to supply EV batteries to Hyundai Motor
    South Korea's Samsung SDI said on Monday it will supply Hyundai Motor with electric vehicle (EV) batteries for seven years starting 2026
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. Reuters
    OpenAI is exploring making its own AI chips
    The company behind ChatGPT is evaluating a potential acquisition target after considering various options to solve the shortage of expensive AI chips

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response