Lack of electric vans opens door for Chinese, other EV makers

Legacy automakers got off to a late start with their commercial electric vans, opening the door for other electric commercial vehicle (ECV) makers to gain a foothold, as the Maxus brand from China's SAIC Motor Corp has done in Europe.

Fleet customers complain they simply cannot obtain enough electric vans from the likes of Ford Motor Co, Stellantis NV brand Peugeot, Renault or Mercedes, and so they are casting about for alternatives.

The established automakers were slow to embrace electric vehicles, allowing Tesla Inc to race ahead on passenger cars. With commercial vans, however, they also have dealt with supply-chain challenges.

UK last-mile delivery startup Packfleet uses only ECVs to deliver packages in London for large and small corporate customers seeking a zero-emission experience for consumers.

Packfleet grew tenfold in 2022 and CEO Tristan Thomas said most of the company's 53-vehicle fleet are Maxus vans. The company aims to double its fleet this year.

When the company sought its first ECVs in late 2021, "we basically got laughed out of town by most dealers," with most legacy brand vans on a 12-month back order, he said.