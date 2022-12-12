‘The Scream’ is one of the world's most famous paintings. But what does it mean?

The differences between them are all notable and interesting. Three of the central figures have visible pupils, for example, while the fourth does not. The men in the background in the second and third versions are in clearer focus. In the second, one of them seems to be looking out over the water, while in the third a man is leaning over the railing of the bridge. It almost looks as if he is depressed.

These differences can somewhat obscure the interpretation. But, if we take all the versions into account, an answer may present itself. The most popular interpretations of the painting suggest the screaming figure is a portrayal of an agonising existential crisis. The colours in the background, the vibrant crimson, the swirling landscape blended with the depressing green hint towards such a reading.

In all versions, the figure is screaming and appears in a ghostly pose. However, in subsequent versions of the painting, the curve of the figure becomes more and more pronounced, almost as if it is growing more fragile with time. In the final version from 1910, the figure’s hollow eyes are housed in a flimsy body. In contrast, the two men in the background are solid and sturdy. The contrast between these figures shows the difference in the psychological state between them.

From the stance of the body and the look in its eyes, it is clear that something is clearly, definitively wrong with the figure in the front. The sunken, hollow eyes seem to reflect their inner anguish and terror. The eyes seem like portals into their inner struggle.

But what can the struggle be about? The answer lies in the setting of the painting. Three colours dominate the background - the green of the ground, the blue of the sea, and the burning red sky. These saturated hues articulate the psychological state of the figure and clarify the reason behind the scream.