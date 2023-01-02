The complex roles of women in horror

I started reading the book Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung last week. At the very start of the first story – The Head - our protagonist flushes down this strange being who calls her its mother without a second thought. But it keeps showing up in her toilet, every day and everywhere. To put an end to this misery, the woman’s family advises her to quit her job and marry. She obliges.

It may seem as if the idea of taking a different route in life to escape an intrusive faeces creature is silly, but in their real lives women often face similar absurd situations. Situations where they have to run away from something or someone, or change their body and mind for something considered more important than themselves and their own personhood. And horror, as a genre, often visualises these very conflicts.

It is true that horror fiction is also well known for showing women in a number of stereotypical roles such as screaming, hiding hysterics, deranged murderesses, damsels in distress, and evil seductresses. Many slasher movies show sexually active women killed in gruesome detail while the one who escapes at the end is more inexperienced and 'pure'.

This is unsurprising. Both fiction and the real-world constantly label women for their sexuality and decide their fate according to how well they fit into the norms of patriarchal society. Men police women morally and physically all the time and while creating fictional horror, they make sure women get punished, tortured, and killed for their wrongdoings and sins. Sometimes, horror movies allow men to go as far as to creatively express their sadism and misogyny by introducing novel techniques of torture.