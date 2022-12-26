Comic books are worth your time

Graphic novels like The Watchmen and V for Vendetta have gained recognition for their social satire, similar to the work of George Orwell. The dystopian and modern outlook on life is also more relatable. Given the society we live in, and the existential and nihilistic emotions we often feel, these worlds and their tales feel closer to us. While there is a lack of scholarly research and institutional emphasis on studying comic books, there is significant substance to be explored.

But this does not mean that comics are only serious po-faced explorations of the human soul. For youngsters, child-friendly comic books like Tiny Titans, Scooby-Doo Team-Up and Uncle Scrooge expose them to the habit of reading and enriching their vocabulary. The images and colours brighten the reading experience, making it easier for those who see it more as a chore instead of something they enjoy.

For adults, reading comics engages them on a level that transcends the page. The process is dynamic. Text and images combine in ways that give the audience the chance to fill in the spaces between panels and speech bubbles. These elements leave a wide canvas open to interpretation.

Additionally, readers also take into account the colours, visual cues, the composition of scenes, and placement of objects and other features. These components collectively can evoke the impression of time passing, the narrative space, noises and action. Comics can also open the door to a deeper comprehension of metaphors, symbolism, and points of view as the reader's inference abilities and visual literacy advance.

Comic books are a unique medium which can engage and motivate readers in distinctive ways and provide new avenues to explore society, humanity and social commentary. Once you start reading, it’s easy to get immersed in the pages. I’d recommend everyone give reading comics a try because there is certainly more to them than meets the eye. Whether you are looking for serious literature, virtuosic artistry or simple entertainment, these pages contain vast worlds to explore.

In the magical words of Dr Seuss, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”