Mustaque’s artistic endeavours and other qualities

I believe the best way to begin reconnecting humanity’s heart, mind, and soul to nature is for us to share our individual stories. It seems that the natural world is the most excellent source of excitement, the most significant source of visual beauty, and the greatest evoker of intellectual interest. There, one will always find the chance to discover themself from within.

We were offered many mouth-watering items. Not only on this occasion, but whenever I visited his house at Gulshan or his office at Baridhara, he showed up as a worthy host.

On the day I went to the Bhaluka bungalow, all the three painters present there — Mustaque, Tajuddin and Iftikhar — worked the whole day to paint on large canvases, and definitely, their expressions were dissimilar and carried personal hallmarks. Mustaque paints from his heart, and his mode of expression is pure, cerebrally sound. His manipulation of forms and cognizant brush strokes create a natural and contrived language. His palette swings between mellow and bold while strokes waver between rugged and controlled, conjuring up a visual playground for joy and ecstasy. These features intuit a complex reality that someone cannot put into words.

As a thoughtful painter, Mustaque concentrates on the consistency of colours, mellow textures (most of the time) and mind-boggling features. For their unique application on the canvas, the colours come across as lively, and the objects and compositions seem beautifully adorned. The painter likes to work on enormous canvases and sometimes medium-sized canvases. He invests considerable time in each painting. He is very meticulous about creating the ground of the canvas. At first, the painter applies colours directly, piling them up thick, and at times thin, on the canvas, and tries to create a dynamic image with appealing texture and sensual tones.