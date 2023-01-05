My connections to Bangladesh have been restored, says writer Amitav Ghosh at Lit Fest opening

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh says his connections to his parents’ homeland of Bangladesh have been restored through experiences in Venice and New York, and his attendance at the Dhaka Lit Fest feels like the culmination of that journey.

He recalled that his family is from Gopalganj on his mother’s side and Bikrampur from his father’s side during the inaugural ceremony of the Lit Fest on Thursday.

Though his father’s village was washed away by the Padma River long ago, his mother’s home village of Ulpur is still here and the renowned author said he plans to visit it during this trip.