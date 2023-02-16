Was the poet poisoned? Chile awaits new report on Neruda’s death

A third inquiry into the death of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda 50 years ago could shed new light on whether he was poisoned by political enemies, as alleged by some of his family.

The latest expert report, presented to a court on Wednesday, will be reviewed by judges in closed hearings ahead of a legally binding ruling on the poet's death in 1973 shortly before the Pinochet dictatorship came to power.

Rodolfo Reyes, a Neruda nephew, reiterated this week claims that his uncle - a member of the Communist party and the most important Chilean intellectual of the time - was poisoned.