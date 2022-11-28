Food of the future: London air raid shelter to underground farm

Buyers like the freshness of the produce, which can make it onto a diner's plate within two hours of harvesting, as well as its arrival into the city without racking up emissions by air or from a long journey.

"The future is very, very bright for this industry and I think that what really is going to be the fundamental pivot point is the right application of technology," said the farm's head grower Tommaso Vermeir.

Vertical farming, the name given to the production of crops in a series of stacked levels, often in a controlled environment, is a fast-growing industry with billions of dollars being pumped into projects across the globe.

It is seen as part of the solution to the food security challenge posed by population expansion at a time when climate change and geopolitics threaten supply.

But growing by artificial light is more energy intensive than conventional farming and the high costs of production have been a challenge for vertical farms across the world.

"What makes this industry so exciting and challenging is that no one's quite cracked it," said Zero Carbon Farm's business development director Olivia O'Brien.